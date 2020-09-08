‘Not acceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday face Cardiff City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to quickly overturn a 12-point deficit in the second tier.

The Owls were handed the punishment at the end of last season and are now eyeing up a quick start so they can try and reel in those above them before a real relegation threat materialises.

New signings have been needed this summer, then, and some have arrived but it does seem safe to say that they need more attacking-wise.

Indeed, Dom Howson has revealed that the club is working on two more arrivals before the deadline but, that said, he does not expect them to arrive before the game with Cardiff this weekend.

That has frustrated a fair few Owls fans on social media, then, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in reaction to the news from the Wednesday reporter:

It's criminal bit to have done our transfer business sooner. I know the window is still open, but we could be 20 points adrift and all but relegated by the time it shuts and some goals/strikers arrive — Ronny (@RonnyCombo) September 8, 2020

disappointing but not expected, we just have to get on with it. I'd like us to start with Kachunga and Windass up top. Bannan Luongo and Brown in the middle of midfield, Harris RWB and penney LWB. Then in Defence I'd change JVA for Borner. keep the rest the same #UTO #swfc — Mark (@mark42swfc) September 8, 2020

That’s pathetic from the club. How can they expect the fans to have any faith in them when we are going into the first game of the season without a recognised out and out striker. And yes we have Rhodes but my nan would be more useful. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) September 8, 2020

Absolutely not acceptable from the club but let’s be honest did we expect the club to do the right thing and tie up business early ready for an essential early fee wins!! It’s all garbage topped off by Monk stating Reach is a striker 🤦🏻‍♂️ … won’t improve till he’s been sacked — John Townend (@JT__WAWAW) September 8, 2020

I know we keep hearing the transfer window is open until October but started on -12 means we really need to hit the ground running. We need to be doing everything possible to get these players in ASAP. — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) September 8, 2020

Ridiculous. We need to start the season all guns blazing. We can’t afford a slow start like other teams can. To start with the current choice of strikers is disgraceful — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) September 8, 2020

It works like this every year folks so just chill. Monk will want some young starlets from the Prem and Prem sides very rarely let their fringe players go until their season starts and they def know who they want to send out on loan, its just how it works. — Andy Walton (@AWOL1701) September 8, 2020

Time for one of the kids from U23's or youth teams to get a run up front, perhaps be a hero, you never know. — Jamie Shaw (@JamieBannofan) September 8, 2020

Cheers Dom, Son’s crying now — SWFC Tweets🦉 (@SWFC07255463) September 8, 2020