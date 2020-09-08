Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not acceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss transfer update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday face Cardiff City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to quickly overturn a 12-point deficit in the second tier.

The Owls were handed the punishment at the end of last season and are now eyeing up a quick start so they can try and reel in those above them before a real relegation threat materialises.

New signings have been needed this summer, then, and some have arrived but it does seem safe to say that they need more attacking-wise.

Indeed, Dom Howson has revealed that the club is working on two more arrivals before the deadline but, that said, he does not expect them to arrive before the game with Cardiff this weekend.

That has frustrated a fair few Owls fans on social media, then, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in reaction to the news from the Wednesday reporter:


