Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to move back to the top of League One yesterday afternoon, suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Forest Green Rovers.

Forest Green sit bottom of the League One table, but were afforded the chance to flip the standings on their head against the automatic promotion hopefuls.

Wednesday were poor on their travels once more and have now lost back-to-back games in League One after a 23-game unbeaten run.

Jordon Garrick struck on 35 minutes to win the game for Duncan Ferguson's side, who remain bottom of the League One table.

Whilst Wednesday's position isn't as precarious as that, Darren Moore will be aware of the fact that this is now a significant bump in the road in the quest for the top-two. Wednesday are second to Plymouth Argyle and will go top if they win their game in-hand. However, Ipswich Town and Barnsley are narrowly behind them now and putting the pressure on.

Post-match, Barry Bannan attempted to make peace with the Sheffield Wednesday supporters on social media, writing: "Apologies to the travelling support today we was poor today. We need to stick together and starting on Wednesday get back to winning ways."

Whilst there was plenty of support in the comments for Bannan and his Sheffield Wednesday teammates, there was also a significant bunch questioning the attitude of the squad and their desire to win promotion.

Moore's side travel to Cheltenham on Wednesday night looking to get back to winning ways and to the top of League One with a win.