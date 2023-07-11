This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With Xisco Munoz now in charge at Sheffield Wednesday, it is a case of waiting to see what the club do in the transfer market.

One name that has been linked with the club in recent days is former Watford and Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney.

Available on a free transfer, Xisco was asked about Deeney recently in a press conference, and refused to rule out a move.

Now, more recently, rumours have surfaced that Deeney is in talks with the Owls over a potential player/coaching role.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sign Deeney?

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Deeney should be signed by the club in a playing capacity this summer.

Ned Holmes

Is another ageing forward really what Sheffield Wednesday need? I’m not so sure.

Given there are concerns about the Owls spending enough after their promotion, this doesn’t feel like the best use of their funds.

There’s no doubt he’d be a useful influence in the dressing room and I understand the player-coach talk given his links to the manager, but this should be low priority.

Wednesday need to add more youth to their forward line, not experienced heads like Deeney.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's certainly an intriguing link given the previous relationship that Deeney and Xisco Munoz have.

Strangely, though, the former Hornets forward actually played very little football under the Spaniard at Watford.

Deeney featured in the first eight of Xisco's league matches in charge, but would only play once more for the Spaniard after that, after being benched and then picking up an injury.

At this stage of his career, Deeney can obviously offer Sheffield Wednesday his vast experience in the dressing room. However, I'm not convinced that's enough to offer him a deal at Hillsborough in a solely playing capacity given his impact on the pitch is not what it has been previously.

Perhaps a player/coaching role would make more sense, or an outright coaching position, particularly if it helped Xisco Munoz with the transition back into the EFL and the Wednesday dugout.

Although he won promotion with Watford in 2020/21, overall, the Spaniard is still relatively inexperienced compared to his peers in the division, so having a player like Deeney who knows the league inside out could come in handy.

Alfie Burns

As a straight up attacking addition, it doesn't make much sense for Sheffield Wednesday. However, considering the reports of Xisco potentially adding Deeney in an on-field/off-field hybrid role, it changes the narrative.

Deeney is winding down now with his career and isn't the force he once was in the EFL. He's going to be looking for that next challenge and that could well be in the coaching world.

Moving into a coaching role at Sheffield Wednesday, under a manager he's clearly got a good relationship with, makes a lot of sense. Couple that with the fact that he can still pull on the boots if needed and be a useful bit-part player for the Owls on their Championship return, you can see why it might be a move that develops this summer.

It's probably an agreement that weighted more in the favour of the player than the club, but it's not a totally ridiculous idea for either party.