Middlesbrough have been one of the most active Championship sides in this summer's transfer window.

The club has already brought seven players to the club this summer, and it seems their business isn’t done there as they are linked with several more incomings.

However, new signings may result in some players moving on from the Riverside and that could be said about Josh Coburn.

Middlesbrough are currently weighing up the next step for the young player after his loan spell last season, with another loan in the 2023/24 season not ruled out, as reported by The Northern Echo.

What is Josh Coburn’s situation at Middlesbrough?

The 20-year-old originally came through the youth set-up at Sunderland but moved to Boro in 2018 to join their youth team.

He has been at the club ever since, playing 31 times for the under-18s, during which time he scored 15 goals.

He has also represented the under-21s on nine occasions, and again he has proved his scoring instinct with five goals.

The 20-year-old has featured for Boro’s first team 27 times, with his last appearance for the club coming in the Championship last season.

In the 2021/22 season, Coburn played 18 times for the club in the league, scoring four goals.

However, he wasn’t asked to be part of the first team in the 2022/23 season, as he spent the campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Coburn really excelled at Rovers last season; he played 40 times in all competitions and scored 10 goals, with all 10 coming in League One.

Michael Carrick on Josh Coburn’s future

The young striker is currently out injured after picking up a knock on the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal.

It is believed the club will wait for Coburn to get back to full fitness before deciding what is best for the next stage of his career. But Michael Carrick has admitted it is a difficult decision to make as the club has several attacking options.

He told The Northern Echo: “That's always the balance of making that call.

"We have to do right certainly for Josh at this stage of his career but of course we have to look after the first team as well.

"It's not a straight forward decision. We have to see how that develops, when he gets fit, see what his options are and what's best for all of us, but especially Josh."

Should Middlesbrough send Josh Coburn out on loan?

It is a difficult decision, as on the one hand, the young forward has done extremely well in the last couple of seasons and could be useful for Middlesbrough to have in the new season.

However, if he were to stay, he may not be guaranteed to play all the time, and therefore, his development would take a hit.

Middlesbrough should only decide not to send Coburn out on loan this summer if they are sure he is going to get enough minutes under his belt at the Riverside Stadium. If not, maybe another spell in League One would suit everyone involved.