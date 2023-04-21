Barnsley boss Michael Duff's exclusion from the EFL League One Manager of the Season shortlist is not a snub as Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher are better candidates, according to Carlton Palmer.

The former player and current EFL pundit praised the job Duff has done since taking charge at the Tykes but believes that they will not be promoted in 2022/23.

Michael Duff's first season at Barnsley

The EFL Awards takes place on Sunday evening but despite a stellar debut campaign at Oakwell, the 45-year-old coach is not up for the League One Manager of the Season award.

Duff left Cheltenham Town to take charge of Barnsley, whose relegation from the Championship had just been confirmed, in the summer and has rejuvenated the Yorkshire club - mounting an automatic promotion push and booking their place in the play-offs.

Speaking to FLW, Palmer has shared his thoughts on the decision not to include the Tykes boss on the shortlist for the League One manager gong and on who would be promoted.

"I don't think it's a snub to Duff in any way, shape, or form," he said. "He's had a good season at Barnsley and Barnsley have done very well but has he done a better job than Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday, or Kieran McKenna at Ipswich, or Steven Schumacher at Plymouth?

"Arguably not. You would say that those three clubs have more resources or were better placed than Barnsley ahead of the season. He's done well, he's had a good season but two of these three clubs are going to get promoted and I think the third one will go up via the play-offs.

"So, it's not a snub, I just think there are three better candidates."

Given the outstanding job he's done at Barnsley and with a number of Championship jobs potentially set to become available, it could be an interesting summer for Duff.

Huddersfield Town, who will need a long-term appointment to replace Neil Warnock, have been linked already but given they've found themselves in a relegation battle this season and Carlos Corberan left due to a lack of ambition, it would be a surprise to see him swap Oakwell for the John Smith's Stadium.