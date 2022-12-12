“Not a priority” – Billy Sharp and Sheffield United facing dilemma ahead of 2023: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is open to the idea of Billy Sharp extending his stay at Bramall Lane beyond the 2022/23 season.

Sharp is 36-years-old now and will turn 37 in an early part of 2023. However, the striker is still scoring goals at Championship level, netting the winner in Saturday’s tight Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.

Following that game, Heckingbottom left the door open to Sharp continuing at Bramall Lane beyond his current agreement.

“I want him to play on. I encourage him to play on for as long as he possibly can,” Heckingbottom told the press conference post-match.

“There are two reasons for that: what he thinks of this place and because I’d love him to finish here, I know he wants to finish here.

“But I don’t want it to be this year, definitely not. You can lose focus as you get older and that can be a problem but Billy is still switched on. He’s definitely not showing signs of that.”

Our writers discuss whether or not Sharp should be kept on here:

Ned Holmes

In my eyes, Billy Sharp still has something to offer Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom.

His experience and dressing room persona make him invaluable to the Blades off the pitch while, as this weekend showed, he can still contribute between the white lines as well.

I’m not sure I’d be offering anything more than a one-year deal initially but this is still something I’d expect that can be wrapped up quickly – as surely both parties want the same thing.

He can still contribute so it’s worth keeping him around.

Billy Mulley

The man is a machine and still possesses an ability and a level of composure in front of goal that warrants him to continue playing games for the Blades.

His out of possession work is also still at a very high and impressive level, so there feels like there is no reason why a new contract should not be handed to him.

At this stage of his career to, and within a Sheffield United side that does have a lot of exciting, more youthful players progressing, it would be wise to keep hold of someone like Sharp.

He is an experienced head with leadership qualities and that can be vital even if he is not playing games.

Of course, the added layer of complication in this scenario is that the Blades are striving for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, he still has the ability to cause problems in a Sheffield United shirt and his experience would be invaluable if promotion was achieved.

I am all for providing the veteran striker with fresh terms.

Alfie Burns

It’s not a priority like it is to get Oli McBurnie on a new deal and Iliman Ndiaye on terms that reflect his growing standing in the game right now, yet sorting out those two agreements should allow an extension for Sharp.

McBurnie and Ndiaye are Heckingbottom’s here-and-now, as well as the club’s future. Sharp, though, is a useful presence to have around the place, as he showed on Saturday.

His finish over Lee Nicholls was excellent, as was the movement to find space between Huddersfield’s defence. With McBurnie not fit enough to start, Sharp did really well coming into the side and underlined the role he should be retained for.

He’s not going to be playing week in, week out into his late 30s, but Sheffield United can rely on him to score goals when chances fall his way, whatever level he’s playing at. Saturday’s goal means he’s now scored in every league campaign since 2004/05, ranging from the Premier League to League Two.

You’d be stupid not to tie Sharp down whilst he’s still causing the problems we saw on Saturday.