‘Not a prayer’, ‘Don’t think we will’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to pundit’s play-off claim

Andy Hinchcliffe says Nottingham Forest need to adopt a “play-off” mentality now that the top-six is seemingly nailed on for the Reds.

Forest’s automatic promotion hopes have been dealt a major blow of late – one win in their last six games has seen them drop to fifth place and 10 points off second.

But, with nine games remaining this season, Forest still sit in a very comfortable position inside the play-off spots, with Sabri Lamouchi’s men sitting five points clear of Bristol City in seventh.

Of course, the Reds still have to face the Robins on Trentside, and they have some challenging fixtures still yet to play, so they cannot afford to rest on their laurels just yet,

But speaking on the Sky Sports EFL podcast, Hinchcliffe has insisted that it has been a “sensational” season for Forest to finish in the top-six, and they now need to adopt a “play-off mentality”.

He said: “It’s certainly not failure to finish outside the top two. It’s been a sensational season for Forest to make the play-offs.

“It’s getting into the play-off mentality. It’s really important for Lamouchi to instill that into his players. You might think it’s too early with nine games to go. It isn’t.

“It’s going to be a new experience for them and getting prepared for what’s ahead is key to being successful.”

This is the Championship, though, a league in which promises so many twists and turns week in, week out, and Forest fans know that their team has to start bucking their ideas up if they are to properly cement a place in the top-six.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to Hinchcliffe’s comments via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook…

Dave Astbury: I’m more relaxed now that absolutely everyone has decided that we have no chance anymore. It may be better for us to be written off and disregarded. Anything positive that happens now will be a lovely bonus.

Rikki Birkin: Not until it’s mathematical certain no. We’ve been terrible of late, the only hope is that we can’t carry on being dreadful…can we?!

Andrew Swindells: Not the way we played on Friday night no and we’ve got a lot of bogey teams coming up just like millwall are

Patrick Gardner: Nope but still think we will do it!! But nothing is guaranteed!!! Play like we did on Friday for the rest of the season we will finish bottom half of the table

Brian James Govier: Don’t think we will finish in top 6. To many carrying injuries and back up not good enough

Phil Cresswell: Not a prayer.Our defence were supporting our 1 man front line.Now there failing.Weak team in all depts

Rob Haines: A few weeks ago maybe but after Friday I don’t know now. Wouldn’t think we’d win playoffs amyway