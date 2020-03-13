‘Not a moment too soon’ – Many Hull City supporters react to latest EFL announcement

Many Hull City supporters have been reacting to the latest announcement that all matches in the EFL are postponed until April 3rd at the earliest amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The Tigers were set to play what would have been a potentially pivotal game against Charlton Athletic at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, with Grant McCann’s side sitting just two points and a place clear of the London club, who currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

However, Hull will now face a break in their season like every other club across the country, which could offer the Tigers the time to recover mentally and physically from what has been a really testing period on the field since the turn of the year.

It also means that McCann’s side will face a longer wait to see if they can potentially end a run of 11 Championship matches without a win, which has seen them slip dangerously close towards the relegation zone and left them very much in the battle for survival.

Perhaps most importantly, though, it could offer a chance for the Tigers to get some of their injured players back to full fitness, with the likes of Jon Toral, Reece Burke and Jordy De Wijs all currently suffering with injuries.

Here then, we take a look at what Hull supporters have made of the developments on social media…

At least we can get some players fit! — Will Bushman (@BushmanPhoto) March 13, 2020

Our football activity stopped 11 games ago. But absolutely superb news for injured players to get more come back time. Stay fit and healthy to everyone at the club. — Mark. (@J0ePublic) March 13, 2020

Undefeated until April 3rd at least, get in — charlie (@CharlieT_16) March 13, 2020

Time for a few players to recover from injury hopefully 🖤🧡 — LRuss 🐯🧡🖤 (@HullCity52) March 13, 2020

Not a moment too soon for the tigers… — Dave Buckland 🇬🇧🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🖖 (@DaveBuckland2) March 13, 2020

With luck they'll cancel the rest of the season. That way we won't get relegated. — The Egg Man 🇪🇺 (@Theeggman48) March 13, 2020

We postponed it middle of Jan so glad we’ve ahead of the game on this one. #hcafc — The Irrelevants (@1904Irrelevants) March 13, 2020