Hull City

‘Not a moment too soon’ – Many Hull City supporters react to latest EFL announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Hull City supporters have been reacting to the latest announcement that all matches in the EFL are postponed until April 3rd at the earliest amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The Tigers were set to play what would have been a potentially pivotal game against Charlton Athletic at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, with Grant McCann’s side sitting just two points and a place clear of the London club, who currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

However, Hull will now face a break in their season like every other club across the country, which could offer the Tigers the time to recover mentally and physically from what has been a really testing period on the field since the turn of the year.

It also means that McCann’s side will face a longer wait to see if they can potentially end a run of 11 Championship matches without a win, which has seen them slip dangerously close towards the relegation zone and left them very much in the battle for survival.

Perhaps most importantly, though, it could offer a chance for the Tigers to get some of their injured players back to full fitness, with the likes of Jon Toral, Reece Burke and Jordy De Wijs all currently suffering with injuries.

Here then, we take a look at what Hull supporters have made of the developments on social media…


