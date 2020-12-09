‘Not a lot wrong with that’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to starting XI vs Preston North End

Middlesbrough will be hoping to improve on their recent struggles on the road when they travel to Lancashire to face Preston North End this evening.

Since winning at Bristol City in late-October, Neil Warnock’s men have taken just three points from their five away matches and were beaten at Stoke City on Saturday.

Boro begin the evening 11th in the Championship standings, although they’re just four points off the play-offs, as they attempt to become the seventh team already to win at Deepdale this season.

Following on from the weekend defeat at the Bet365 Stadium, Warnock has made two changes to the side that started against the Potters – handing starts to Britt Assombalonga and Duncan Watmore in place of Marvin Johnson and Marcus Tavernier.

The big festive Middlesbrough quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year were Middlesbrough originally formed? 1866 1876 1886 1896

Given that Middlesbrough’s game kicks off 45 minutes earlier than the rest of the fixtures in the Championship this evening, three points against the Whites will lift the Teessiders up to 8th in the second-tier standings, albeit for a matter of hours.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Riverside faithful have been reacting to the team news on Twitter ahead of the game:

Check the best replies from Boro fans below:

Happy enough with that. A little breather for Tav to help freshen him up. Perhaps would have brought both Roberts and Watmore in, but that would have been harsh on Johnson. Do a win please. https://t.co/7lwq9FeXHR — Rob Scott (@RobSc0tt) December 9, 2020

Tav finally dropped — george farrar (@Georgefarrar127) December 9, 2020

Watmore…. Ginger Messi — Andrew (@officialandyb24) December 9, 2020

Happy with this team https://t.co/MeF4fAAnfK — Danny Beardmore (@DannyGuitar91) December 9, 2020

Best central midfield 3 in the championship https://t.co/Fbb8yebaLM — Ben Green🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bengreenOffical) December 9, 2020

Solid 👌🏼 a proper 4 3 3 hopefully with tav out of the middle fingers crossed! — Joe Stewart (@JoeStewart1989) December 9, 2020

Not picked a goalscorer again? — Geoffrey 〓〓 (@Geoffre77831787) December 9, 2020