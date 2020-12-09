Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Not a lot wrong with that’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to starting XI vs Preston North End

Published

7 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will be hoping to improve on their recent struggles on the road when they travel to Lancashire to face Preston North End this evening.

Since winning at Bristol City in late-October, Neil Warnock’s men have taken just three points from their five away matches and were beaten at Stoke City on Saturday.

Boro begin the evening 11th in the Championship standings, although they’re just four points off the play-offs, as they attempt to become the seventh team already to win at Deepdale this season.

Following on from the weekend defeat at the Bet365 Stadium, Warnock has made two changes to the side that started against the Potters – handing starts to Britt Assombalonga and Duncan Watmore in place of Marvin Johnson and Marcus Tavernier.

Given that Middlesbrough’s game kicks off 45 minutes earlier than the rest of the fixtures in the Championship this evening, three points against the Whites will lift the Teessiders up to 8th in the second-tier standings, albeit for a matter of hours.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Riverside faithful have been reacting to the team news on Twitter ahead of the game:

Check the best replies from Boro fans below:


