‘Not a good sign’ – Many Barnsley fans react to fresh player departure

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane has officially joined League One side Oxford United on a season-long loan, with the 22-year-old set to spend the rest of the 2021/22 campaign at the Kassam Stadium.

Kane first joined Barnsley from former Premier League champions Liverpool last summer, graduating through the Reds’ academy but failing to make his mark in the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

With this, the then-managerless Tykes decided to pursue the midfielder and recruited him in a £1.25m deal last October, signing a four-year contract at Oakwell in the process and looking like a potential long-term signing for Markus Schopp’s side.

He made 24 Championship appearances in what was his first full season in the second tier last term, after playing just seven times in a loan spell at Hull City at the start of 2020.

Alex Mowatt’s departure on the expiration of his contract could have been seen as a big boost to Kane’s first-team hopes, after seeing the former skipper play a big part in helping Barnsley reach the top six during the 2020/21 campaign.

But fellow central midfielder Josh Benson arrived from Burnley for an undisclosed fee last month and with a new manager at the helm, Kane has been sent out to the third tier in a bid to get as many senior minutes under his belt.

After this latest move, we take a look at how a selection of Barnsley fans have reacted on Twitter.

Aren't we supposed to get rid of dead wood and not our better players. Can't wait to see two centre halves in central midfield again https://t.co/1Vrbm1wdeH — Damo (@DAMO_RUSSKY) August 30, 2021

Not a good sign that Schopp clearly doesn’t like him when we’re already so light in that position. Hope he gets regular games and does what Mowatt did but worrying considering we spent over a million pounds on him. https://t.co/3nXAc5e3RV — Crouchyy (@KieranBarrett96) August 30, 2021

Needs games if he is to live up to the hype. Had to be done. Hopefully he can come back in fine fettle just in time to run his contract down and us lose him on a freebie. Still puzzles me why we splashed out for a player coming off the back of major hamstring surgery 🤷🏻‍♂️… https://t.co/9z8ADoo5OF — George (@Georgrundo) August 30, 2021

Good move. Needs playing time https://t.co/C494xMke0k — Bert (@BertFromTarn) August 30, 2021

Good luck Herbie…. It worked out for Alex Mowatt! https://t.co/eyJOm1srP4 — Alan Smith (@AlSmith_tykemad) August 30, 2021

This is a great move for all parties IF… We have a midfielder coming in. https://t.co/jVhtQo8N0J — BFC Luke (@BFC_Luke) August 30, 2021

Gone by end of season https://t.co/8H5UQZicsT — Spencer Davies (@TheGodfatherUk) August 30, 2021

Hope and pray we have player coming in https://t.co/0Z1bcl4nek — Christopher Dixon (@DICKO25BFC) August 30, 2021