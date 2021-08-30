Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not a good sign’ – Many Barnsley fans react to fresh player departure

Published

2 mins ago

on

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane has officially joined League One side Oxford United on a season-long loan, with the 22-year-old set to spend the rest of the 2021/22 campaign at the Kassam Stadium.

Kane first joined Barnsley from former Premier League champions Liverpool last summer, graduating through the Reds’ academy but failing to make his mark in the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

With this, the then-managerless Tykes decided to pursue the midfielder and recruited him in a £1.25m deal last October, signing a four-year contract at Oakwell in the process and looking like a potential long-term signing for Markus Schopp’s side.

He made 24 Championship appearances in what was his first full season in the second tier last term, after playing just seven times in a loan spell at Hull City at the start of 2020.

Alex Mowatt’s departure on the expiration of his contract could have been seen as a big boost to Kane’s first-team hopes, after seeing the former skipper play a big part in helping Barnsley reach the top six during the 2020/21 campaign.

But fellow central midfielder Josh Benson arrived from Burnley for an undisclosed fee last month and with a new manager at the helm, Kane has been sent out to the third tier in a bid to get as many senior minutes under his belt.

After this latest move, we take a look at how a selection of Barnsley fans have reacted on Twitter.


