Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Not a footballer’ – These Sunderland fans were not impressed with one player’s performance against AFC Wimbledon

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating night for Sunderland on Tuesday, as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

Following self-isolation regulations, the Black Cats were forced to do without eight senior players for the match, and they found themselves behind to a Joe Piggott penalty with just a few minute remaining in the first half.

However, Lee Johnson’s side would claim a point from the game in difficult circumstances, thanks to Bailey Wright’s impressive volley midway through the second half.

One of those who was handed an opportunity for Sunderland as a result of those selection issues was Aiden O’Brien, with the summer signing from Millwall making just his fifth league start of the season, and his first since the end of October.

However, it seems that is a chance that he may have failed to take, with a number of Sunderland fans seemingly unimpressed with the attacker’s performance, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 27-year-old’s performance.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not a footballer’ – These Sunderland fans were not impressed with one player’s performance against AFC Wimbledon

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: