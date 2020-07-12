‘Not a footballer’ – These Birmingham City fans slam individual after role in Stoke City defeat

Birmingham City fell to a fourth successive defeat as they lost 2-0 at Stoke City this afternoon.

Blues have been pretty dismal since the restart and they are now without a win in the league since February 11, although they still hold a four-point cushion over the relegation zone with three to play.

With Pep Clotet leaving ahead of today’s game, former midfielder Craig Gardner and Steve Spooner were in the dugout and they changed to a 3-5-2 for the clash against the Potters.

That saw Wes Harding start at left wing-back, in a decision that surprised many, and the 23-year-old really struggled.

So much so, he was replaced at half-time after failing to make an impact in what was an abysmal first 45 minutes from the team on the whole as they trailed 2-0.

It’s fair to say that Harding’s performance did not go down well with the fans who wanted to see more from the full-back. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Wes Harding might aswell have a peg for a left leg. Most one footed player i’ve ever seen in my entire life. #birmingham #bcfc #STOBIR — CJRAMSTA (@CJRAMSTA) July 12, 2020

We all ‘like’ Wes Harding. But poor lad is just not a footballer #bcfc — Conway M (@conwaybcfc) July 12, 2020

Harding is not a footballer #bcfc — James (@bcfcjames) July 12, 2020

Please don’t let Harding play Again ! #bcfc — Dale Ford (@DaleLewisFord) July 12, 2020

Guarentre Harding will leave blues very soon #bcfc — Charlotte Blount x (@CharlotteBlount) July 12, 2020

I wouldn't even keep Wes Harding if we went down to League 1. #BCFC — Brad Smith (@BrummieBrad) July 12, 2020

Dean/Roberts terrible. Gordon left exposed. Sunjic strolling around the pitch not imposing himself in the game. Harding up to nothing #bcfc — Ryan Eaton (@ryaneaton93) July 12, 2020