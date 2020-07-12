Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

'Not a footballer' – These Birmingham City fans slam individual after role in Stoke City defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fell to a fourth successive defeat as they lost 2-0 at Stoke City this afternoon.

Blues have been pretty dismal since the restart and they are now without a win in the league since February 11, although they still hold a four-point cushion over the relegation zone with three to play.

With Pep Clotet leaving ahead of today’s game, former midfielder Craig Gardner and Steve Spooner were in the dugout and they changed to a 3-5-2 for the clash against the Potters.

That saw Wes Harding start at left wing-back, in a decision that surprised many, and the 23-year-old really struggled.

So much so, he was replaced at half-time after failing to make an impact in what was an abysmal first 45 minutes from the team on the whole as they trailed 2-0.

It’s fair to say that Harding’s performance did not go down well with the fans who wanted to see more from the full-back. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


