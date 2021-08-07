‘Not a fan’, ‘Unconvinced’ – Many West Brom fans react to 24-year-old’s performance vs Bournemouth

A number of West Brom fans have been reacting to the performance of defender Cedric Kipre following the Baggies’ entertaining 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in their opening game of the season.

Kipre was a surprise starter for the Baggies as they travelled to Bournemouth for their first league game under Valerien Ismael. The 24-year-old was included from the start due to an injury issue picked up by Matt Clarke that meant he was unable to make his league debut for the club at Bournemouth.

The defender, therefore, got the chance to put down a marker to Ismael and show him that he can be an important player for West Brom in his second season with the club after struggling to make an impact in the Premier League last term.

The 24-year-old managed to show some positive signs with him managing to make two interceptions and two tackles. However, the defender was guilty of giving the ball away too many times really with him losing possession on 12 occasions throughout the 90 minutes.

The defender was also guilty of switching off at crucial periods in the build-up to Bournemouth’s goals and that will put doubts over whether he is able to be their starting centre-back in their back three for the rest of the campaign.

Many West Brom fans were left unconvinced by the 24-year-old’s performance at Bournemouth and there were a few who were suggesting that he can not be their main defender moving forwards this season.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Not a bad first game of the season. Kipre certainly isn’t ready to play week in week out. Grady not at the races. Phillips, O’Shea and Mowatt all top tier today. #WBA — Joe (@jwba_) August 6, 2021

Not a bad point. Still not convinced by Kipre or Grant but will let them prove me wrong #WBA — Luke Randle (@LukeR_29) August 6, 2021

Kipre’s awareness is awful #wba — Christian Cockayne (@MrCCockayne) August 6, 2021

Not convinced by Kipre one bit. Unlikely to play next game. That being said, we played very well, Button redeemed himself with 2 top draw saves, very intense and taken a good point on the road against a team expecting to be in and around top 4! #wba — Dan Barnett (@danbarnetttt) August 6, 2021

Good point. Nothing against the man but let’s hope Ajayi or Clarke replace Kipre for the foreseeable #WBA — Ben (@SJabBoxing) August 6, 2021

Most important thing is that we didn't lose. Can't be starting Button and Kipre every game. Need a few more additions, play Johnstone and Ajayi and we should be there or thereabouts! But overall, some encouraging signs #WBA — Dan (@danhewett17) August 6, 2021

Not a fan of Kipre :/ #wba — DeeJ (@oDeeJayx) August 6, 2021