Millwall are having yet another cracking campaign in the Championship under Gary Rowett.

After finishing in ninth place last campaign, and missing out on a spot in the top six by six points, the Lions have looked, all season, determined to put that right this time around.

With eight matches to go, it has to be said that they are in a great position to do just that, too.

At present, Gary Rowett's side sit sixth in the division, three points clear of their closest challengers, Norwich City, who currently occupy seventh.

One big part of Millwall's success has been their home form, with the club able to turn The Den into somewhat of a fortress this season.

Indeed, they have collected 35 points at home compared to 25 away, and hold the fifth best home record in the division.

This was something Sam Parkin was keen to point out in the latest League of 72 debate regarding the play-off chase.

What has Sam Parkin said?

Indeed, during the debate, Parkin pointed out that the excellent atmosphere at The Den often lifts the Millwall players, and gives the players the energy to start fast.

On the League Of 72 YouTube channel, Parkin said on The Lions: "Recently we’ve seen Burnley go there and drop points,”

“And, because they bring vociferous away support, the Millwall fans go right, this is a big game today, they get in early.

The Lions currently sit 6th in the Championship standings with eight matches to go | Credit: Action Images/Paul Childs.

“The opening 20 minutes is like nothing you’ll encounter in the Championship, the decibel levels, and that raises the performance of the team.

“Last season and this season, you look at the amount of times they’ve scored early [or] scored first.

“I think they’ve won 15 out of 18 they’ve scored first in this season - that’s not a coincidence.”

The Verdict

Sam Parkin is absolutely right to identify the Millwall support at The Den as a key part of the club's success this season.

The supporters and the Millwall players have made it a very intimidating place for the opposition to come, with teams knowing they will have to be at their very best to get something.

As Parkin points out, we've seen Burnley and Sheffield United drop points there this season, and a string of others, too, with the Lions tending to like the opposition having the ball and hurting them on the counter.

Those early goals Parkin talks about obviously helps them ro do that, and the loud noise at the start of matches certainly plays a role in those going in and the players being energised, of that I'm sure.