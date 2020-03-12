‘Not a chance’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to emerging links with 16-goal forward

According to reports from Sky Sports, West Bromwich Albion are set to rival Aston Villa for the signature of Karlan Grant this summer.

The Huddersfield Town forward has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Championship this term, scoring 16 goals as the Terriers continue to fight the drop down to League One.

The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for Town since joining from Charlton Athletic in January 2019, but has now been linked with a move to the West Midlands.

West Brom are currently the joint-leading scorers in the Championship this term, and remain in huge contention of winning automatic promotion to the top-flight this season.

Can you get full marks on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 How many Championship games has Bilic won during his time in charge of West Brom? 17 18 21 19

It seems as if Slaven Bilic is keen to add even more firepower to his squad, though, as the Baggies look to win promotion and cement their place in the Premier League.

They will be joined by Aston Villa in the race to sign Grant, as per Sky Sports, with Dean Smith’s side desperately trying to clutch onto the Premier League status.

Here, then, we take a look at what West Brom fans have made of this speculation, via the West Bromwich Albion News page on Facebook…

Neil Atkins: Clearly he’ll come to the premier league club, sorry villa

John Bowen: Not a chance, they will want the kind of money that we don’t offer.

Dean Ledbury: Would prefer the young Charlton striker….

Martin Davies: And just how are they going to justify the spending in the EFL – FFP will be after them

Andy Morris: Only come to us if he is cheap COYB

Sławek Teske: If we go through, and they will be relegate then he will join us

Peter Savage: Ha ha ha