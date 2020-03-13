‘Not a chance’ – Many Derby County fans react to Frank Lampard debate

Many Derby County fans have compared Phillip Cocu’s side that of Frank Lampard’s last term, and have been debating their chances of play-off success.

It has proved to a tricky yet welcome challenge for Dutch coach Cocu at Pride Park this term, having taken over from Lampard last summer.

Lampard, who is now in charge of Premier League side Chelsea, left the East Midlands side having successfully got the club to a play-off final, losing to Aston Villa in the final at Wembley last May.

Whilst the former England international left, so did players such as Mason Mount and Harry Wilson, both of whom were in superb form last season.

Working hard to rebuild the Derby squad, Cocu initially struggled in the first six months of the season, but the turn of 2020 has seen his side become a threat in the Championship.

Back-to-back wins of late have seen the Rams close the gap to five points between themselves and a play-off place, and fans are beginning to feel Cocu’s side can reach get in to the top six.

Looking at the season so far for Derby and what could become, Football League World’s Ben Crump asked fans via Facebook group DCFC – ITS IN OUR DNA: “Would this team do better in the play-offs than Frank Lampard’s ?” – and below are some of the responses.

David Chisholm: Yes

Lewis Walton: No

Jake Martyn Neal Heslip: Yes

Richard Tansey: Let’s hope we find out

Sachin Gill: Last year we had better players for sure

Nick Meakin: Yes we need Bielik back, nobody understands how crucial his role is

Antony Jackson: That depends…Cocu might actually field a recognised striker if we were to get to the final

Paul Waring: Think so. Lampard played the wrong squad towards the end of the play offs. He knew what he was doing

George Smith: Not a chance

Gail Chancellor: Doubt it