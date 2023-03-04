“Not a chance here” – Gareth Ainsworth eager not to make mistake at QPR that Nathan Jones did at Southampton

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has vowed to stay the same as he was at Wycombe Wanderers and not morph into something else during his time at Loftus Road, speaking on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

These comments come after Nathan Jones admitted that he compromised some of his principles at Southampton following his departure from Luton Town, where he enjoyed a lot of success.

He wasn’t able to make the same impact at St Mary’s though and was sacked during the mid stages of last month, just three months after he was appointed on the south coast.

The Welshman’s stock may not be high now following such an unsuccessful spell on a big stage – and a return to Kenilworth Road doesn’t look likely anytime soon with Rob Edwards currently thriving with the Hatters.

Ainsworth could be forgiven if he wanted to make quite a few changes in his quest to adapt to the Championship and a new club, with his current side having aspirations of reaching the Premier League in the coming seasons.

But the 49-year-old is determined to remain the same and not change for anyone after experiencing a lot of success at former club Wycombe, guiding the Chairboys to the League One play-off final last term.

He said: “I know they’ve brought me in because I’m me so I’ve got to put my stamp on things and be and stay me.

“I know recently in the newspapers, managers have been saying when they go into new places, it’s difficult, they morph into something else.

“Not a chance here, I’ve got to stay who I am and what got me my success over the years at Wycombe.”

The Verdict:

It’s difficult to judge whether Jones was just making an excuse or whether he did compromise his principles – but a mix of adapting and keeping the same values will help to guide Ainsworth to success.

Being too stubborn may cost him – but if he’s starting to do things he doesn’t believe him – he won’t enjoy managing at Loftus Road so you can understand why he wants to remain similar.

He also had a working formula at Wycombe and won’t want to ruin his reputation by experimenting now, especially in QPR’s vulnerable position with the club still in danger of going down at this point.

It’s now his job to make a short-term impact in the English capital before putting his stamp on the squad in the summer by using the transfer market and communicating his ideas on the training pitch.

Considering the 49-year-old’s previous ties to QPR, he’s likely to get more time in the job than most but he will need to produce results if he wants to remain in West London for the long term.