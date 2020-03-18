‘Not a chance’, ‘Already had a crack’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Lewis Grabban question

Lewis Grabban’s goals are a key reason as to why Nottingham Forest are fighting it out for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The 32-year-old signed for the Reds from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2018, joining for a reported fee of £6m.

The experienced forward scored 17 goals in his first season at the City Ground, and he has already matched that tally with nine league games left to play this time around.

Having surpassed the 15-goal mark in his last three seasons in the Championship, Grabban is clearly as proven and as capable as they come in terms of finding the net in the second tier.

But in the past, he’s struggled for form in the Premier League, and there are question marks over whether he’d be able to find the net on a regular basis should Forest win promotion this time around.

Members of the Nottingham Forest Supporters Group on Facebook have been discussing where Grabban would be able to cut it in the top-flight, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side still in top-six contention.

Here’s what they had to say…

Jack Standen: No, already had a crack at it when 3/4 years back and couldn’t cut it, I’d love to see him prove me wrong but I doubt it

Andy Perks: No

Glyn Beardsley: Yes he would quality striker

Andrew Hopkin: Nope

Harry Butler: No that’s why he’s got best strike rate in championship. J’adore, 1234

Andy Perks: 24 games 1 goal. Jason Lee had a better ratio at the top level

Andy Perks: He’s too old for that level now tbh

Tom Martin: Probably not. I love him but he’s like Dwight Gayle in that he’s great at this level but not up to it in the Prem

Jamie Allan: Possibly. If we got players that would give him the service he needs, he will bury them

Michael Wibberley: Not a chance.