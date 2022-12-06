“Not a Championship player” – Sunderland fan pundit open to January exit for summer signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland attacker Leon Dajaku has struggled to make much of an impact this term – falling down the pecking order since he signed permanently for the Championship club in the summer.

The 21-year-old was a useful option while on loan from Union Berlin last term, scoring four times and adding four assists as he helped the Black Cats secure promotion but has played little more than 250 minutes of first team football in 2022/23.

The arrival of the likes of Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette have pushed Dajaku down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, so much so that FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has suggested he would be open to letting the German leave in January.

Asked which player he thinks should be offloaded next month, he said: “I’d maybe get rid of Dajaku.

“He’s not really any use to the squad. He’s not a Championship player, not now anyway, so maybe just a loan.

“But I’m not really too fussed on getting rid of anyone else. I think everyone we’ve got is a good player – a good squad player or a good starting player – and I’d quite prefer to keep the squad as it is.”

Sunderland’s number seven signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light when he became a permanent Black Cats player this summer.

You’d imagine there would be League One interest were the North East club to look to loan him out in January given his impressive form in the division last term.