“Not a bad signing” – Oxford United fan pundit issues verdict on club’s move for 24-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Whereas some of their League One rivals have already signed a host of players, Oxford United have made a relatively quiet start to the current transfer window.

The U’s made their first move of the summer last month as Ciaron Brown sealed a permanent switch to the Kassam Stadium.

Following Cardiff City’s decision to release the defender, the U’s handed him a two-year deal which will see him remain at the club until 2024.

During the second half of the previous campaign, Brown featured for Oxford in League One after they reached an agreement with the Bluebirds over a temporary deal.

Deployed predominantly as a centre-back by Karl Robinson’s side, the Northern Ireland international recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the 13 appearances that he made in the third-tier.

With Oxford set to take on Derby County on July 30th, Brown will be looking to secure a place in the club’s starting eleven for this fixture.

Making reference to Brown’s return, FLW’s Oxford United fan pundit Jason Dudley has admitted that although he believes this isn’t a bad signing, he doesn’t expect the 24-year-old to emerge as a key player for the club.

Speaking to FLW, Dudley said: “Yeah, not a bad signing.

“He’s a good squad player, he probably shouldn’t be considered our first-team centre-back.

“He did a good job for us last season when we brought him in on loan to replace Thorniley who was recalled by Blackpool.

“He does very well in one-to-one duels, his defensive awareness is not so great and recovering lost balls is not his strength.

“He seems to find himself a bit lost at times and his ball recovery isn’t great.

“Definitely a good rotational squad player but we do still need something a bit stronger in our centre-back position.”