‘Not a bad deal’, ‘Cracking signing’ – Many Fulham fans react as club close in on 29-year-old

There could be a real battle for the starting goalkeepers jersey at Craven Cottage in the 2021-22 season as Fulham look set to announce the arrival of Paulo Gazzaniga.

The 29-year-old is currently undergoing a medical with the Cottagers, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, and will join along with Liverpool’s Harry Wilson.

A one-cap Argentina international, Gazzaniga started his professional career where most South Americans don’t – that was in Gillingham as he spent a season with the Kent club before moving on to the Premier League with Southampton.

Gazzaniga was never a regular with the Saints but then moved on to Tottenham Hotspur with Mauricio Pochettino, and in the 2019-20 season he was given a run in the side as a starter due to an injury to Hugo Lloris.

With Gazzaniga now a free agent following his release from Spurs at the end of this past season, Fulham are set to snap him up and he is set to provide some healthy competition for Slovakian stopper Marek Rodak.

Rodak was Fulham’s first choice in the 2019-20 season when they were promoted from the Championship but he was replaced by loanee Alphonse Areola last season, but the Frenchman has returned to PSG and now it’ll be Gazzaniga who will be looking to get ahead of Rodak.

Fulham supporters have been reacting to the latest piece of transfer news – some are excited whilst others believe Gazzaniga’s imminent arrival will hinder fan favourite Rodak’s progress.

Great signing! Rodak is proven at this level, but Gazzaniga is proven at the top level. These are the type of signings we need. — Ben Walbrun (@Bubbs861) July 24, 2021

Rodak is proven Championship keeper w it’s plenty of potential. Got a couple of young back ups so no real need for this signing. Rodak deserves his chance. — James Sutch (@Jr72su) July 24, 2021

Rodak should start, that being said competition is healthy, free transfer not a bad deal — Jay See (@SeeJayFFC) July 24, 2021

I would start him over Rodak experience is everything cracking signing. — Jason halms (@HalmsJason) July 24, 2021

Really decent keeper will be a good battle for the number 1 shirt — Jack Hamlet (@hamletjack90) July 24, 2021

I’m happy with Gazzaniga be a very good championship level goalie. Always liked him when he played at Spurs https://t.co/CbaLD4Cs7V — Harv (@FFCYevrah) July 24, 2021