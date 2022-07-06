“Not a bad deal at all” – Oxford United fan pundit reacts to 21-year-old’s exit to Burnley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luke McNally made a permanent switch from Oxford United to Burnley last week and will be hoping to play a key role in the Clarets’ promotion push under Vincent Kompany.

The 22-year-old signed for the Yellows from St Patrick’s Athletic in January 2021, and became a key part of Karl Robinson’s first team plans in the second half of the season.

Oxford fell away from the play-offs in the final stretch, but McNally’s in-possession quality, in particular, was enough to attract clubs from higher places.

The conveyor belt of talent brought in by Oxford’s excellent recruitment team continues to bear fruit.

FLW’s Oxford fan pundit Jason Dudley was very impressed with the business the Yellows were able to conduct in relation to the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Football League World, Dudley said: “He’s only played half a season effectively, playing in the first team, we seem to do a relatively good job with bringing on these centre backs and it attracts attention from higher division clubs.

“We started with Rob Dickie a few years back who went to QPR, and then the following year we had Rob Atkinson who went to Bristol City, and now we’ve got Luke McNally who’s gone to Burnley.

“McNally has possibly got the most potential and I can see him probably going to the Premiership eventually, so there’s some value in that, but the fact that he’s only played what is effectively half a season in the first team, possibly devalues him and makes it a little bit more risky.

“But a good player and a good deal, it’s our model, it’s sustainable, it’s how we operate as a club, I know there’s quite a lot of the fan base who’re saying it’s no good selling your best players if you’re looking for promotion, but it’s our model and it works, so not a bad deal at all in my opinion.”