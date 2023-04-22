Sheffield United are the clear underdogs coming into today's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

However, the Championship side will just be happy that they have managed to get to the last four of the competition, with United overcoming Tottenham Hotspur and coming out on top in a thrilling tie against Blackburn Rovers to get to this stage.

Having been 2-1 down against Jon Dahl Tomasson's men at Bramall Lane, they have Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle to thank for the fact they are in the English capital today.

Unfortunately for them, both Doyle and James McAtee are ineligible for this game because they are both on loan from today's opponents, with Pep Guardiola's side likely to benefit from their absence considering how influential the duo have been for the Blades this term.

Paul Heckingbottom's side may be relishing their underdogs tag though - because that will allow them to go into this tie without the pressure being on them.

That could allow them to thrive - but they will need to defend well if they want to give themselves a chance of springing a shock at Wembley.

Ahead of this clash, we take a look at the starting lineup Heckingbottom could put out and the formation he may go with.

A 3-4-2-1 system could pay dividends for them defensively - but should they look to play two up top to increase pressure on City's defence?

After serving his suspension, Wes Foderingham returns to the starting lineup in place of Adam Davies, with the former's reliability making him a good player to have between the sticks.

Anel Ahmedhodzic remains in the starting lineup

The back five that started against Bristol City start again today, as long as Ahmedhodzic's baby doesn't arrive in the coming hours! He appears alongside Jack Robinson and John Egan, with Chris Basham potentially needing to settle for a place on the bench.

At wing-back, Max Lowe has to start on the left and George Baldock just about gets in ahead of Jayden Bogle, who could potentially make an impact during the latter stages of the game.

Oliver Norwood comes in

John Fleck remains in the starting lineup with both Doyle and McAtee absent - and the duo's absence allows Norwood to come in and play from the start. His experience should be a real asset for United in this clash.

Sander Berge starts just in front of Fleck and Norwood - and Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye start up top.

The latter can drop into an advanced midfield role if needed - but playing two up top should help to cause City's defenders big problems.

They are the underdogs, so they may as well go for it and have no fear. If they are to do this, Heckingbottom will need to select a brave starting 11.