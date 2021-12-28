Norwood starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Wycombe on Wednesday

Ipswich are a side that will look brand new when they take on Wycombe on Wednesday, with Kieran McKenna now in charge at Portman Road.

The club and Paul Cook decided to part ways, with the Tractor Boys unable to pick up wins and the side not challenging for a top six spot. The team may not be near relegation – in fact, they’re in the top half of the table – but they want to be challenging for a promotion spot.

Now, Ipswich have appointed young boss Kieran McKenna to his first proper managerial role – and he’ll be eager to pick up his first victory as a manager against Wycombe in midweek.

With the former Man United man now at the helm, who could he pick in the starting eleven for that tie?

With Kieran McKenna now at the helm, it’s hard to predict how Ipswich will lineup. Will he stick with the old formation and players until he feels the side are ready and he’s brought in some of his own players or will he throw his own tactics and philosophy in from the off?

It’s likely the former Man United coach will be eager to get cracking on his new style of play and could therefore change it up against Wycombe. The manager likes to play with a holding midfielder just in front of the defence, so that role could likely fall to Sam Morsy, who has been solid this season.

Upfront, the manager would probably be best served picking Macauley Bonne for the style of play that he wants, whether that is on the wing or upfront. However, with Norwood bagging goals regularly, you can’t warrant dropping him right now.

In addition, the formation here needs another midfielder. That could go to Conor Chaplin, alongside Lee Evans, even though Chaplin likes to play a bit higher up the field normally. If not, the new boss could play Rekeem Harper instead next to the Welshman if he is available.

The defence – and two wingers – should likely stay the same though, with the backline doing well to hold Sunderland to just the one goal and both wingers looking sharp too.