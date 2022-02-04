Norwood starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Gillingham on Saturday

Kieran McKenna has had a big impact on Ipswich Town since he arrived as their new head coach in December and he has a chance to push the Tractor Boys closer to the play-offs this weekend as Gillingham visit Portman Road.

The Suffolk side are still nine points away from Oxford United in sixth position in League One but a good run of wins could put them firmly in the mix.

And they face a side who despite defeating Crewe Alexandra 1-0 in midweek under new manager Neil Harris, lost in the reverse fixture to Ipswich at the Priestfield Stadium last month 4-0.

Quiz: Did Ipswich Town win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Wycombe Wanderers (H)? Win Draw Loss

That means that the Gills will know all about what Ipswich can do in McKenna’s system – but which way is he going to line-up? Let’s take a look at the Northern Irishman’s potential starting 11.

This line-up sees two changes from the one that lost to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend at Hillsborough.

It also sees a slight system change as last week saw two attacking midfielders in Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin support the lone striker in Macauley Bonne.

Against Gillingham though there may be a need for two strikers to try and blow them away, which gives a chance for James Norwood to come back into the fold.

Norwood has scored four times in League One since Paul Cook’s departure in December and he netted against the Gills in the reverse fixture last month so he seems a shoe-in to return to the fold.

Also set to return to action is Tom Carroll, who missed out last week due to the birth of his child.

The 29-year-old though should be back in contention and will likely come in for Idris El Mizouni – wing back Kane Vincent-Young is also available following a suspension and could potentially come in for recent signing Dominic Thompson.