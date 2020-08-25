Norwood latest given as Ipswich face West Ham test

Ipswich Town and West Ham United face off this afternoon in a friendly and it appears as though James Norwood is still around at the club, though he is not going to be playing a part in the game by the looks of things.

The striker was Town’s top scorer last season as they fizzled out in League One, and is apparently attracting interest this summer window from the likes of recently promoted Swindon Town.

As things stand, though, he remains an Ipswich player and is in attendance for this afternoon’s friendly, with Stuart Watson confirming the news on Twitter ahead of kick-off:

Means that the following #itfc players don't seem to be involved today: Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Wilson, Kenlock, Skuse, Nydam, Dobra, Lankester, Jackson, Hawkins, Norwood.https://t.co/F9YidpZGee — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) August 25, 2020

James Norwood is here today by the way. #itfc — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) August 25, 2020

The Verdict

You’d imagine Ipswich would like to potentially keep Norwood if they can but Paul Lambert has been on record in saying the striker needs to prove himself after injuries hampered him last season.

There’s been plenty of speculation over comings and goings in general with them looking to add in areas to try and avoid another season in League One past this one coming.

It’s clear to see they have a big squad too, though, and so Paul Lambert needs to start working on streamlining and getting it ready for the big kick-off.

Today’s test against West Ham, meanwhile, should prove a good indicator of where they are.