Norwood interest and keen to keep midfielder: The latest Oxford United transfer talking points

Oxford United are right back in the middle of another tilt towards promotion and the play-off places in League One this campaign.

Under the guidance of Karl Robinson, they are once again desperate to try and land a promotion into the Championship and they’ll be hoping that this year could be the year for them.

They’ve already pulled off a string of good results and the side will be hoping that, if they can utilise the transfer window efficiently, then they can strengthen further and keep their good run going for the remainder of the season.

As we prepare then for the winter window, what are some of the situations that could be set to unfold at the club in terms of incomings and outgoings?

Oxford enter race for Ipswich’s James Norwood

One big story at the moment is that James Norwood may be out of the exit door at Ipswich Town, with a number of other sides in the division all sniffing around him as reported by Football League World exclusive sources.

One of those teams is Oxford, who will have seen just how much he can offer in the third tier.

With the Tractor Boys prepared to let the striker go in January, there is no reason why Oxford couldn’t land the player – they just face a battle to do so, with a number of their divisional rivals all also keen to land his signature.

Norwood can certainly score goals at this level and his addition in attack for Karl Robinson’s side could be a huge boost to them as the season continues. If he is given more regular action, then he could reward whichever side does land him with a glut of goals – and that would suit Oxford nicely, as they bid to solidify their place in the top six.

Karl Robinson keen to keep Herbie Kane

Another dilemma that could unfold this January involves a player already at the club in Herbie Kane.

The midfielder has looked bright for the League One side so far this season but his parent club Barnsley may have noticed his showings in the third tier and fancy recalling him back to their squad to aid them in their relegation battle.

The worrying thing for Oxford fans is that it is a very real possibility, with the deal including an option to recall the player when the winter window opens its doors.

Will Karl Robinson then have to prepare himself to potentially lose the midfielder and, if he does, is he going to have to scour the market for a suitable replacement?

Right now, the manager has claimed he is confident of keeping the player until the end of the season as reported by Oxford Mail.

That could be positive news for Oxford, who have seen him emerge as an important player for them this campaign. However, the Tykes could always change their mind and they may have to be prepared for any and all possibilities if he is recalled – including the need to find a suitable replacement for the player.