Norwich’s Stuart Webber reveals talks over potential new Tottenham deal

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has revealed he has already held talks with Tottenham, Oliver Skipp, and the player’s representatives over another loan move.

The 20-year-old midfielder spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Carrow Road and was integral to the success of Daniel Farke’s side – missing just one Championship game all season as he helped the Canaries win promotion back to the Premier League and the second tier title.

Skipp has now returned to the north London club and is currently recovering from injury but beyond that, his future remains a little uncertain.

Speaking to the Pink’Un, Webber revealed he had already held talks with Spurs, the player and his representatives over a potential new loan deal but admitted there was likely to be competition.

The Canaries sporting director said: “I have spoken to Spurs already. I have obviously spoken to Oliver already. And his representative. We’d love to keep him.

“What’s key for us is we’ll always leave a place open for him, because his impact is huge. But I think there’s a few things which need to fall into place for that.

“He has to get over his injury, of course, then we have to see who the new Tottenham head coach is going to be, what their transfer strategy will be, where do they finish in the league this season. All of those things might have an impact.

“So what I would say is we’re incredibly grateful to Tottenham for letting us look after Olly for a year and we’re incredibly grateful for him choosing to come here as well, because he had other options.

“I think it’s been a perfect loan from all sides. I think all three parties can genuinely sit there and go that was the case, other than the injury at the end which you cannot do much about. If we can continue that relationship, that would be great.

“We’re obviously very biased to think that this would be a great place for him to continue to develop within the Premier League. But I’m sure we’re not the only Premier League club who would want to take him now. We’ll see what happens.”

Sources informed Football League World a month ago that Skipp could be given a chance at Spurs next season, with Harry Winks potentially set to leave the club.

However, Jose Mourinho has since departed and the arrival of his permanent replacement – whoever that may be – could mean the Premier League outfit’s stance changes on the midfielder.

The Verdict

Much of Norwich’s transfer business over the past few years has been admirable and you feel it would be an excellent move if they were to bring the midfielder back on loan.

Supporters will love to hear that Webber, who has been key to so many of their recent transfer successes, has already held talks with Spurs, Skipp, and his representatives.

Whether that will pave the way for a deal remains to be seen but the Canaries are making their stance on the situation no secret.

The 20-year-old flourished under Farke this season and with Norwich now back in the top flight, you feel a move back to Carrow Road would be an attractive one from Spurs’ perspective should they look to loan him out again.