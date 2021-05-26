Norwich’s Emi Buendia breaks silence following Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa transfer links

Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia has spoken out for the first time since new reports emerged linking him to the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old was called up to the Argentina national team last week after a stunning season in the Championship, where he scored 15 goals and assisted 16 more.

Buendia remained with the Canaries in January despite speculation that Arsenal were tracking him, and for his part in Norwich winning the Championship he was named as the league’s Player of the Season.

Promotion may not be enough to keep Buendia at Carrow Road though – The Athletic have reported that the player expects to leave Norwich this summer but that won’t be happening unless their valuation – thought to be in the region of £40 million – is met.

Football Insider believe that Villa have opened talks to try and bring the attacking midfielder to the Midlands as they hope to beat the Gunners and Spurs to his signature – only one of those clubs though can offer him European football with Tottenham in the UEFA Conference League.

And for the first time since rumours resurfaced about his future, Buendia has spoken out on what his ambitions are and where his future may lie.

“One always dreams of being at the highest level and in the best teams in England, Spain or Europe,” Buendia told AS, via BirminghamLive.

“One dreams of playing for titles, it is an ambition that I have, it is a pride that important clubs are interested in you, it means that you are doing things well and it is a motivation to continue working and one day achieve it.”

The Verdict

Buendia will get his wish of being at England’s top level next season regardless of if he stays at Carrow Road or not, but it doesn’t look like he will be heading to a title-challenging team unless Tottenham pull their finger out.

We know that Spurs have the tools to be major players and Buendia could be that man to replace Gareth Bale on the right side of an attacking three, but then potentially losing Harry Kane could be a huge blow and could dent their Premier League title hopes.

Now in the Argentina squad, Buendia has clear ambitions of reaching the very top and right now if he joins Villa or Arsenal you can’t see that happening – unless he uses either club as a stepping stone to improve and then switch to another club.

It could be an interesting transfer saga that develops over the coming weeks and months as Buendia will be a man in-demand, and it would be no surprise if Champions League clubs emerge as contenders as the interest hots up.