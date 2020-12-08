Norwich’s Daniel Farke delivers strong Nottingham Forest claim ahead of clash

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has claimed that it is only a matter of time before Nottingham Forest turn things around under Chris Hughton and revealed he still considers them a competitor for the top six.

The two sides meet at Carrow Road tomorrow evening having had opposite fortunes through the first few months of the 2020/21 campaign.

Norwich are top of the Championship and have taken 10 points from their last five games, while the Reds are one place above the relegation zone and have taken just one point from their last five.

Despite Forest’s poor start to the campaign, Farke has revealed that he still sees them as a side top-six competitor and claimed that they will turn things around soon.

Speaking to club media ahead of tomorrow’s game, he said: “Since Chris (Hughton) took over they have had some unbelievably bad luck with injuries.

“You can see his handwriting because of their attacking play. The team is struggling a bit but they have quality and with his leadership and knowledge, it is just a question of time until they start a really good run.

“I have them as still a competitor for the top six. We know we have to be fully focused and fully switched on against them.”

Farke added that Todd Cantwell may return to the squad but indicated that Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp, Kenny McLean, Kieran Dowell, and Jordan Hugill would likely all be absent.

The Verdict

This is strong praise from Farke but ahead of the meeting between the two sides you wouldn’t expect anything different.

Forest have had a dismal start to the season but looking at their squad and Hughton’s past record at this level, you feel everything is there for them to turn things around.

Whether they can do that and realistically compete for the top six remains to be seen but they face a difficult task against the league leaders tomorrow evening.

A win in that game would be a massive confidence boost and a fantastic way to kick start the 2020/21 campaign.