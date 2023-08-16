Norwich City will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season on Sunday afternoon, as they host Millwall at Carrow Road.

Having followed up their opening day win over Hull City with that thrilling 4-4 draw at Southampton last weekend, David Wagner's side have four points from those two league games.

Millwall meanwhile, will be aiming to respond after back to back defeats to Reading and Bristol City in the League Cup and Championship respectively, that have seen them come back down to earth after that impressive opening day win at Middlesbrough.

With this game set to be played after the rest of this weekend's Championship fixture list, both sides will find themselves looking to keep up with the early pacesetters once they kick-off in East Anglia.

As a result, neither is likely to want to give anything away, meaning we could be set for an intriguing encounter between two teams who will be expected to challenge for a top six spot this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the key issues to be dealt with ahead of this game, right here.

Latest Norwich and Millwall team news

Norwich will still be without a handful of senior players for this clash with Gary Rowett's side.

Midfielder Jacob Sorensen, defender Jonathan Tomkinson and attacker Borja Sainz - who is still waiting to make his senior debut for the club after joining from Turkish side Giresunspor earlier this summer - all remain long-term injury absentees, who are expected to be unavailable until around the September international at least.

Millwall meanwhile, could welcome back Murray Wallace, with the defender having missed out on the defeat to Bristol City after suffering a clash of heads during the cup defeat to Reading.

However, attacking midfielder George Honeyman remains absent with a quad problem that has kept him out of action so far this season.

Is Norwich vs Millwall on TV?

You can watch the match at Carrow Road on Sky Sports. The first half will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401), with the full game being broadcast on Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403).

Coverage on both channels will start at 11:30am on Sunday morning. Highlights will then be posted on Sky Sports' YouTube channel following the conclusion of the match.

Norwich City vs Millwall Tickets

There are still a small number home tickets available at Carrow Road for Sunday's game between the two sides.

Tickets for both sets of supporters are priced £26 for adults, £16 for over 65s and 18-20s, £11 for Under 18s, and £6 for Under 12s.

Millwall have been allocated a total of 2,022 tickets for their away supporters. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were less than 200 tickets remaining for supporters of Gary Rowett's side who may be hoping to make the trip to Carrow Road to watch the game on Saturday afternoon.

What time does Norwich v Millwall kick-Off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:00pm on Sunday afternoon.