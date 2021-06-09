Norwich update hands advantage to Aston Villa, Leeds and Brentford in race for West Brom deal

West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira is not on Norwich City’s radar despite suggestions otherwise, according to Connor Southwell from the Eastern Daily Press.

Pereira was a standout player for the Baggies last term – scoring 12 goals and adding six assists – but was unable to help them avoid relegation to the Championship and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer.

West Ham United’s interest is said to have cooled but Leeds United have been linked, while TEAMtalk has reported that Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, and Norwich were keen on the 25-year-old, who the Baggies will let leave for £15 million.

With Villa confirming that the Canaries had agreed to sell key attacker Emi Buendia to them earlier this week, a move for Pereira did seem to make sense but it appears the Brazilian is not a player that the Norfolk club will be targetting.

Southwell has reported that Pereira is not on Norwich’s radar despite reports to the contrary.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Norwich City?

1 of 20 Oliver Skipp Yes No

The Verdict

This looks like a boost for Villa, Leeds, Brentford, Brighton, and any other clubs in pursuit of the West Brom playmaker because Norwich seemed a prime candidate to make a move for him.

With Buendia set to move to Villa Park, the Canaries need to sign a replacement, and Pereira’s proven quality at Premier League level and technical ability would suggest he’d be an obvious target.

That does not appear to be the case, however, leaving the door open to the other sides in pursuit to snap him up in what would be an absolute bargain considering how impressive the Brazilian has been in his first two seasons at the Hawthorns.