Championship side Norwich City are set to complete the loan signing of young Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon.

Gordon has mainly been on the fringes of the first-team at Anfield since he joined from Derby County in early 2021, and new boss Arne Slot has seen fit to allow him out on loan for the first time in his short career so far, with Norwich the chosen destination.

Kaide Gordon transfer latest

The Athletic have reported that the 19-year-old is soon set to join the Canaries for the season as tonight's deadline edges ever closer, and he will likely be the direct replacement for outgoing right-winger Abu Kamara, who looks set to join fellow second-tier outfit Hull City in a deal believed to be worth up to £4.5m.

