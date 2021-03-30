Norwich should push to include player in deal if Aston Villa come calling: Opinion

Promotion to the Premier League is all but secure for Norwich City but they may not have the same sort of success when it comes to keeping their star players when the transfer window opens.

The list of sides interested in Emi Buendia appears to be growing by the day, no surprise given his stunning performances this term, with the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa all touted with an interest recently.

Villa have been urged to strike a deal for the playmaker by Lee Hendrie and if they do, Norwich could be shrewd by looking to include Conor Hourihane in the deal.

The midfielder has served a reminder of his talent while on loan at Swansea City in the second half of the season – scoring five times and adding an assist in 13 Championship appearances – and he could be a very useful player to have available to Daniel Farke as the Canaries look to establish themselves in the Premier League.

With just one year left on his current deal, including Hourihane in a potential deal for Buendia is unlikely to knock the price down much but what it does is give them further depth and offer a fresh start to a player that has shown his hunger this term.

The 30-year-old is far from a like-for-like replacement for Buendia nor will he have the sort of impact that the Argentine does but he’s versatile and has shown in the past with Villa that he has the quality to cut it in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international’s spell with the Swans is likely to mean that he’s not short of suitors in the upcoming window but, assuming Villa are also willing to pay a fair fee, Norwich could skip right to the front of the queue by including Hourihane in a potential deal for their playmaker.

If he’s going to leave this summer, the Canaries could do much worse than getting a decent fee and landing a quality addition to their squad.