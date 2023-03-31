Norwich City currently sit seventh in the Championship standings, three points off Millwall in sixth and are set for a real battle for a play-off spot during what remains of this second-tier season.

The Canaries have certainly improved under the stewardship of David Wagner, however, it remains to be seen if they can displace any of the current occupiers of places three to six.

Naturally, recruitment planning for next season will be well underway at Carrow Road, but with promotion back to the Premier League still on the cards, it adds a layer of complication to things.

Perhaps there are players out there who will only be targeted if promotion is achieved, whilst adding certain players who may only be looked at if they remain in the division.

There is, of course, a middle ground where there will individuals who will be of interest at the Norfolk club, regardless of whether or not promotion can be secured.

Who could be looked at?

Wigan Athletic attacker Callum Lang may emerge on the radars of lots of club when the summer transfer window opens its doors and is a player that is of Championship quality in the here and now, whilst you get the feeling that there is potential for him to still develop into a Premier League player.

A winger by trade, the 24-year-old has been deployed more centrally since the turn of the year, with Wigan wanting their brightest attacking spark to be at the heart of their forward play.

Managing 15 goals and 10 assists last season for Wigan as they secured League One promotion, the Latics' troubles this season has made it difficult for Lang to kick on and he would likely be interested in a move elsewhere.

Lang is an excellent dribbler of the ball and is direct when running at defences, all whilst having good levels of pace and attacking intelligence.

What problem will Callum Lang solve?

There are certainly a shortage of out-and-out right wingers contracted to the club and with Lang most effective when deployed on the right, there is certainly scope for Norwich to take a look at the 24-year-old.

Of course, they have players who can occupy the right wing position, however, the likes of Josh Sargent and more effective more centrally.

Marquinhos is currently on loan at Norwich and whilst Arsenal could sanction a further loan spell next season, Lang would represent a permanent opportunity, with the winger possessing the ability to play at the top-end of the division and the potential to play even higher up.