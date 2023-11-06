Highlights Norwich City's tough season continues as they struggle to get out of their current rut under manager David Wagner.

The recent loss to Blackburn Rovers saw fans turn on the manager, highlighting the dissatisfaction with the team's performance.

Meanwhile, there are upcoming changes at boardroom level, with Sporting Director Stuart Webber set to leave after the match against Queens Park Rangers.

Norwich City have had a tough season so far, with a key personnel change imminent at boardroom level.

The Canaries sit at the wrong end of the table, with form deserting them in recent weeks under David Wagner.

Indeed, a loss to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend saw many fans in attendance turn on the manager, and it is hard to see just how they get themselves out of their current rut as things are.

For now, though, Wagner remains in charge, but other changes are afoot at the Carrow Road club.

Where are Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Stuart Webber's Norwich exit imminent

It's been coming for a while, given the news that Ben Knapper is coming in to succeed Webber as Sporting Director, and a final date for the latter to be involved with Norwich has now been given.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Norwich reporter Chris Reeve has revealed that Webber's last game at Carrow Road will be against fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers, in what is an important looking match given where the two sides are in the league:

"Regarding the Webber / Knapper handover: Ben Knapper is fully in control, so Webber is there to help, but for as short or long as Knapper wants it - understand it’s likely to be a short handover. Stuart’s last game at Carrow Road will be QPR," wrote Reeve.

Norwich need a shake up

Whilst there are changes away from the pitch, there are question marks over David Wagner's leadership on it.

The manager has a decent record in this country, having got Huddersfield into the Premier League, but things are not going to plan this season at Carrow Road for him.

Norwich's 3-1 loss against Blackburn at the weekend felt like a real tipping point, with some fans really expressing their displeasure at what they are seeing from their side at the moment.

It remains to be seen if the Yellows can turn it around under Wagner but their slump in form is an alarming one, and they should not be looking down at the bottom three with the talent they have at their disposal.

It's a trip to Cardiff City up next for the Yellows, with the Welsh club going along nicely at the moment, before they face QPR after the final international break of the calendar year.

That is set to be Webber's final game involved with the club, then, and if things do not improve quickly results-wise, his departure might not be the only high-profile one we see from Carrow Road before the end of this month.