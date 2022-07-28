Norwich, QPR and Swansea in race for 25-year-old defender

Championship trio Norwich, Swansea and QPR are all interested in signing Fiorentina defender Jacob Rasmussen, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Rasmussen joined Fiorentina from Empoli back in 2019 January transfer window, before rejoining Empoli on loan for the remainder of that particular season.

Since then however, the centre back has yet to make a single appearance for Fiorentina, and has instead spent the last two-and-a-half seasons out on loan elsehwhere, including two years with Vitesse Arnhem.

During that time, the 25-year-old made 72 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie club, scoring three goals.

Now it seems as though the centre back could be on the move this summer, with the Championship a potential destination.

According to this latest update, Norwich, Swansea and QPR are all planning to make moves for Rasmussen, given the defender is well down the pecking order at Fiorentina.

It is thought that all three are keen to add to their central defensive options this summer, with the 25-year-old now a potential target.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Rasmussen’s contract with Fiorentina, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a useful piece of business for one of these clubs.

Although things have not worked out at all for Rasmussen at Fiorentina, he did certainly seem to make a useful impact during his time with Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

The face that he did enjoy that success in the Dutch top-flight does suggest he could be able to hold his own in the Championship, and his situation in Italy means it would be no huge surprise if he was available this summer.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise if there was to be something of a battle on for the 25-year-old’s services in the next few weeks.