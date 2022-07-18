Norwich, QPR and Huddersfield Town in transfer tussle for Chelsea player

Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town are all looking to secure the services of Tino Anjorin on a loan deal from Chelsea this summer, according to Football.London correspondent Adam Newson.

It is understood that the Blues are willing to finalise a temporary exit for the attacking midfielder.

Coventry City have also been touted as potential suitors for Anjorin who is being tracked by some unnamed European clubs.

Anjorin was loaned on two separate occasions by Chelsea during the previous campaign.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season at Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Huddersfield on a temporary basis in January.

Due to a metatarsal injury, Anjorin had to wait until March to make his debut for the Terriers.

The attacking midfielder went on to feature on seven occasions for Huddersfield in the Championship as they qualified for the play-offs.

Forced to watch on from the bench for all three of the club’s fixtures in this aforementioned competition, Anjorin will be determined to play regularly in the new term if he is allowed to leave on loan again.

Norwich, QPR, Huddersfield and Coventry will all be aiming to achieve a top-six finish in the Championship next year and thus it will be interesting to see who will win the race for Anjorin’s signature.

The Verdict

When you consider Anjorin only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.41 in the Championship last season, Norwich, QPR, Huddersfield and Coventry will be taking somewhat of a risk by signing him on loan.

However, if the attacking midfielder maintains his fitness over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, he could potentially go on to make a positive impact in this division.

In order to have the best chance of securing the midfielder’s services, all of the aforementioned second-tier sides will need to offer some assurances to him regarding game-time.

Chelsea will be hoping that Anjorin will be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly at this level.