Norwich player leaves door open for summer move amid links to Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool

Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia has said he does not know what the future will hold for him, leaving the door open for a summer move amid links to Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Buendia has been in sparkling form for the Canaries this season, scoring 12 times and adding 16 assists as he’s taken them to within touching distance of promotion back to the Premier League.

Norwich can secure promotion this weekend and are on course to be crowned Championship winners in 2020/21.

The 24-year-old’s future is likely to be one of the summer’s big transfer sagas with the likes of Villa, Arsenal, and Liverpool all linked to Argentine, who is thought to be worth more than £30 million.

Speaking to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Buendia spoke out about his future and revealed that he did not know what the next year would hold for him.

“I could have changed club,” he explained. “But I wanted to bring Norwich back in Premier League.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next year, I follow the whole European football but I’m very keen on Premier”.

There appears to be interest from outside England as well, with LaLiga trio Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villareal also touted with an interest.

The playmaker still has more than three years left on his Norwich contract, meaning the Championship club will be in a strong negotiating position for the upcoming window.

The Verdict

Buendia has left the door open for a Carrow Road departure but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to Norwich fans.

There has been a lot of interest previously and he’s confirmed that he had the chance to leave but stayed and has proven himself a cut above in the Championship this term.

Even though the Canaries will be a Premier League team next season, it’s understandable that the 24-year-old is open to a move to a big club and he’s certainly good enough to warrant that sort of transfer.