Norwich City planning summer transfer swoop for player currently at Nottingham Forest

Premier League outfit Norwich City are eyeing up a summer transfer move for striker Keinan Davis, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is expected to be allowed to leave Aston Villa this summer, either on a permanent deal or on loan again, and Canaries boss Dean Smith wants to re-unite with the striker following his recent performances for Forest.

Davis joined Steve Cooper’s side on loan during the January transfer window following a lack of game-time at Villa Park this season and has scored five goals in 15 Championship appearances.

Only die-hard Nottingham Forest supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

Forest are keen to secure Davis’ signature on a permanent basis this summer according to the report, however they’re set to be joined in the race by Norwich, who unless they can turn their form around will be relegated back to the Championship.

Having featured 15 times under Smith in the Premier League last season when he was Villa manager, Davis could be set to re-unite with his former boss at Carrow Road and it’s believed a £4 million fee may seal the deal.

The Verdict

Davis has excelled in a system that suits him at Forest – surrounded by quick and technical players whilst he does a lot of the donkey work at the top end of the pitch.

That hasn’t stopped him from getting in amongst the goals either, and he has a decent record for someone who isn’t known for being a natural scorer.

Of course though the worry for Forest is that another club could gazump them when it comes to bringing Davis in permanently this summer – if they are in the Championship along with Norwich next season then the Canaries have parachute payments to help them.

Davis may want to work with Dean Smith again but he also knows how well he has been doing at Forest, so it could end up being a tough decision.