Norwich, Newcastle and Rangers set for transfer tug-of-war over 22 y/o

Norwich City, Newcastle United, and Rangers are all weighing up a move for 22-year-old Vitesse centre-back Danilho Doekhi, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The Dutchman is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Eredivisie club, meaning they may be keen to offload him in the upcoming window to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Doekhi has enjoyed his most significant season in senior football this term and has become a mainstay in the Vitesse side – missing just two games all season.

The former Ajax academy player could well be on the move this summer, however, with a string of British clubs eyeing up what may be a cheap deal due to his contract situation.

The Telegraph has reported that Norwich, Newcastle, and Rangers are all weighing up a potential move for him in the upcoming window.

Daniel Farke will be looking to bolster his Canaries squad ahead of their return to the Premier League but Ben Gibson is already set to join them permanently.

Newcastle are set for another season in the top flight as well, while the Gers will be looking to make it two SPFL titles on the bounce north of the border.

Doehki started his career at Excelsior before moving to Ajax in 2016 and then after just two years in Amsterdam joining Vitesse in July 2018.

The central defender has gone on to make 90 appearances for the club in nearly three seasons since.

The Verdict

Norwich’s recruitment in recent years has been outstanding and this looks like it could be a move that pays dividends further down the line.

The 22-year-old has been a regular in the Vitesse side over the past few seasons and his contract situation may mean the Canaries can snap him up cheaply.

Even though they’ve been promoted to the Premier League, money could well be a little tight this summer and this sort of deal would likely leave them with more to spend elsewhere.

The issue they may face is beating out their competition, particularly given the standing of both Newcastle and Rangers.