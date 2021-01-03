Norwich must demand Arsenal player on loan as part of potential Buendia deal: Opinion

Norwich City star Emi Buendia is a man in demand, with Premier League giants Arsenal seriously interested in the Argentinian attacker, as per multiple reports.

The 24-year-old surprisingly stuck with the Canaries following relegation from the Premier League, and he’s currently showing that he is far too good to be plying his trade in England’s second tier.

His match-winner against Barnsley this weekend made it seven goals for the season, and when you add the seven assists he’s also got to his name you get the complete attacker – at Championship level anyway.

Buendia’s outlying numbers from his one-and-only Premier League season in 2019/20 – just one goal with seven assists – isn’t a true reflection of the talent he possesses, and it’s such a talent that the Gunners have been extensively scouting him for a while.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is confident of keeping Buendia beyond the January transfer window, but the Canaries’ resolve will surely be tested if a big bid lands in their lap in the next few weeks.

If Buendia was to leave due to an offer that can’t be refused, then Norwich would need a replacement, and in any potential deal for the former Real Betis man they should be demanding the loan of Reiss Nelson until the end of the current season.

It’s hard to believe that Nelson is still only 21, but after making his league breakthrough for the Gunners in 2018, it hasn’t quite gone to plan for the winger.

Nelson had a successful loan spell at Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in the 2018/19 campaign, netting seven times in a league blessed with quality.

He’s not really kicked on from that though despite appearing 17 times in the Premier League for Arsenal last season, and has seen fellow youngster Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe surpass him in the pecking order.

From the limited game-time he’s seen this season, it’s clear that Nelson still possess quality and if he slotted into Norwich’s attack on the right hand side, there’s no doubt that his development would kick-start again.

And if he helped guide Norwich back to the Premier League, the chances of them securing a permanent move depending on his performances.