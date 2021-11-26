Norwich lining up January transfer swoop for Hull City man

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is of interest to Premier League side Norwich City ahead of the January transfer window, according to BBC Humberside’s David Burns.

The Canaries have just appointed Dean Smith as their new manager to replace Daniel Farke and after securing a debut win against Southampton he is seemingly looking at the Championship to potentially strengthen his pack.

But as reported by Burns, the Norfolk outfit are believed to have offered a loan back for Greaves to the Tigers until the end of the current season should they be able to purchase him in the mid-season window.

The 21-year-old broke into the Hull side last season in League One following a successful loan spell the campaign prior at Cheltenham Town and he played a big part under Grant McCann in a back-line that helped secure promotion to the Championship, featuring in 39 league matches.

And he’s continued his development in the second tier by playing in every single minute of every match this season, with his performances impressing the Canaries enough to have them interested in a potential January swoop.

The Verdict

Norwich aren’t exactly blessed with centre-backs so it makes sense that they’re looking at Greaves although it doesn’t look like he would come in immediately.

It would definitely serve the 21-year-old’s development best if he remained with the Tigers for at least this season as he will be learning a lot and it wouldn’t be wise to throw him in at the deep end in the Premier League.

Would Hull even sell though? With Acun Ilicali coming in to take control of the club he may decide that there’s no real need to cash in on either Greaves or Keane Lewis-Potter and fans will be hoping they’re the cornerstones of the team for years to come.

You can see why Norwich would want Greaves now and to tie him down for the next few years, especially if they do get relegated back to the Championship, but it would take major money to prize him away.