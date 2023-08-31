Highlights Norwich City are being linked with multiple attacking reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

They are keen on AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe, with a loan deal also being discussed.

West Brom are also said to be monitoring developments regarding the 29-year-old.

Ahead of the transfer deadline, many clubs in the EFL are at their most active.

In that regard, it appears that Norwich City are a club to keep an eye on, with the Canaries seemingly on the lookout for reinforcements before the window slams shut.

Indeed, earlier on Thursday, the club were linked with Man City youngster Daniel Ogwuru, for example.

As per Football Insider, a deal between the Citizens and the Canaries is agreed for the 18-year-old to swap the Etihad Stadium for Carrow Road.

Aside from Ogwuru, though, it also appears that David Wagner and Norwich City are eyeing further, more experienced attacking reinforcements.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

Indeed, according to the latest Norwich City transfer news, the club are currently the front-runners to sign another attacking player - AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe.

Sky Sports reveal that the Canaries are leading other keen Championship sides, including West Bromwich Albion.

The report also reveals AFC Bournemouth's stance on Jamal Lowe's exit.

The Cherries are willing to allow Lowe to depart, but prefer a permanent sale as opposed to a loan move.

The player has not been training with the first team, and is not said to be in boss Andoni Iraola's plans.

It is a loan move currently being discussed with Norwich City.

How long does Jamal Lowe have left on his AFC Bournemouth contract?

Given that he signed a three-year contract when joining AFC Bournemouth back in 2021, you can understand why the Cherries would be keen to sell him this summer.

Indeed, this time next year, Lowe would be available to join another club on a free transfer, so Bournemouth are understandably wanting to cash in whilst they still can.

How did Jamal Lowe perform last season?

This is not the first time that Jamal Lowe has found himself out of favour at the Vitality Stadium.

Indeed, back in January, after very limited game time at Bournemouth, Lowe joined Queens Park Rangers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It was not the most fruitful of spells, though, with the R's struggling badly towards the end of the season.

Still, Lowe netted three goals and registered two assists in his 20 Championship appearances for the club.

Aside from Norwich and West Brom, Scottish side Hibernian have also been credited with an interest in Lowe ahead of the transfer deadline.

Would Jamal Lowe be a good signing for Norwich City?

Given his experience in the Championship, this could be a decent pick up for Norwich City on loan.

Whilst not a game-changing signing, Lowe offers strength in depth as well as versatility in attack, with an ability to play anywhere across the front line.

Following the recent injury to Josh Sargent, a player like this arriving at Norwich before the transfer deadline would be beneficial.

Sure, they are set to sign Daniel Ogwuru, too, but given he is 18 and lacks senior experience, it may be that he takes longer to bed in, whereas Lowe can come in and make an immediate impact.