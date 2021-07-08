Norwich hand Villa, Leeds and Man United major blow in race for EFL player

Ipswich Town teenager Liam Gibbs has agreed to join local rivals Norwich City amid interest from Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Manchester United, according to EADT.

The Canaries won promotion to the Premier League in style last season but it appears they’re continuing to make signings with the future in mind as well as improving Daniel Farke’s current squad.

EADT has reported that Norwich have won the race for Gibbs, with the 18-year-old free to choose his next step after seeing his contract at Portman Road expire.

It is understood that Villa, Leeds, and Man United were all keen on the teenager but it seems they’ve now been handed a major blow with the midfielder agreeing to sign for the Carrow Road outfit.

Gibbs had a landmark season in 2020/21 – making his League One debut back in November, captaining the U18s in the run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals, and featuring regularly for the U23s.

However, his contract at Portman Road expired this summer after he rejected the terms offered to him last year and will now join rivals Norwich – with a compensation fee owed to the Tractor Boys.

The Verdict

The signing of Gibbs has not yet been announced and the race isn’t over just yet but having agreed terms, you feel it’s just a matter of time until it is.

This looks like a real win for the Canaries, who have not just poached an exciting prospect from their local rivals but have beaten out competition from Villa, Leeds, and Man United to do so.

The Premier League sides in pursuit will hope they don’t live to regret missing out on the teenager in the future, while it will be frustrating for Ipswich to see the up-and-coming midfielder develop with their bitter rivals.