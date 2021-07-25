Norwich dealt transfer setback as Championship midfielder’s stance over Carrow Road move revealed

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is set to turn down a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich City, a report from a print edition of The Sun (25/07, p62) has claimed.

It was reported earlier this summer that the Canaries are keen on a deal for Billing, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

Now however, it seems as though Norwich are set to be left disappointed in their attempts to sign the midfielder.

According to this latest update, Billing is set to turn down a move to Norwich this summer in favour of remaining with Bournemouth, as they again target promotion from the Championship in the coming campaign.

Billing is said to be a fan of new Bournemouth manager Scott Parker’s style, while Norwich are also thought to be struggling to meet the Cherries’ £15million valuation of the 25-year-old.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Billing’s contract at Bournemouth, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

Since joining Bournemouth from Huddersfield in the summer of 2019, Billing has made 78 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

The Verdict

This will be something of a blow for Norwich.

Billing would have provided them with some welcome cover in the centre of midfield, with a player who has shown he is capable of making an impact in the Premier League.

However, it appears that is not going to happen now, and that will of course, be a big lift for Bournemouth as they again target promotion next season, with Billing having played an important role in the club’s run to the play-offs last season.

Indeed, this is something Bournemouth will no doubt be willing to build on this summer, and it seems as well, that the appointment of Parker this summer may already be starting to pay of for the south coast club.