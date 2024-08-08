Highlights Celtic are still pushing to sign Norwich City's Adam Idah after their initial offer was rejected.

Discussions are ongoing, and it's said the Canaries will accept an 'overall package' in the region of £6-8m.

Idah is keen on returning to the Glasgow giants after helping them to the double last season.

Celtic are still pushing to sign Norwich City’s Adam Idah, and a deal could be done for the striker for a fee in the region of £6-8m.

The Irish international joined the Glasgow giants on loan in January, and he played a key role as Brendan Rodgers’ side won the double.

Therefore, Celtic have been keen to bring him back to Parkhead, but their initial £4.5m offer was turned down.

Adam Idah's 23/24 stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Club Appearances Starts Goals Assists Norwich City 34 15 7 1 Celtic 19 8 9 2 Total 53 23 16 3

However, discussions are ongoing, and the Daily Mail has revealed that Celtic have returned with a fresh offer, and they are in talks as they look to strike an agreement.

Adam Idah transfer latest

The report reiterates that Idah is still determined to make the move to the Scottish champions, and that Norwich could sell for £6-8m.

Interestingly, it’s said that the ‘overall package’ would need to be in that region, so it could include add-ons and different structures to reach that number.

Adam Idah to Celtic would suit all parties

This has been a drawn-out saga, and you would imagine that both sets of supporters are getting tired of the constant speculation.

Idah’s stance has been clear since he turned up late for a team flight during pre-season, which saw him left out of the side against Hoffenheim for disciplinary reasons.

Whilst new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup would’ve wanted to assess Idah close up, the reality is that he will only want players who are fully committed - and Idah wants to be at Celtic, as demonstrated by his actions.

From the perspective of the player, you can see why he is looking to return to Glasgow.

Idah flourished north of the border, and he etched his name in Celtic folklore by scoring a last minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers back in May.

With the prospect of more trophies and Champions League football, it would be a great opportunity for the player.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

Of course, the way Idah has handled it won’t go down well with the Norwich fans, and you do have sympathy for the Canaries, as the £4.5m offer for Idah is below his market value in today’s game.

He is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028, and he hadn’t worked with Thorup, so it’s understandable that he wanted to look at Idah in pre-season to see if he could remain part of his plans.

But, the 23-year-old has his heart set on Celtic, so they will have been waiting for them to return with a suitable offer, and it does now seem as though an agreement will be reached.

With Gabriel Sara having joined Galatasaray, it should leave Norwich in a position where they can spend, and they do need a lot of new faces before the deadline.

Thorup’s squad is weak in several areas, and he will hope that it can be addressed quickly now they should be capable of spending.

Norwich start their Championship campaign at newly-promoted Oxford United on Saturday.