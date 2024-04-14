It is set to be an exciting end to the season for Norwich City in the Championship.

After an excellent start to the season, the Canaries' form declined in September and October, and they sat as low as 17th in the table in early November, but they have improved significantly since then.

David Wagner's side will be hoping to secure their place in the play-offs over the coming weeks as they target a return to the Premier League after two years away.

With a prolific forward line and an occasionally vulnerable defence, Norwich have been involved in a host of entertaining games this season, and supporters at Carrow Road have certainly got value for money.

As the current squad attempt to create more memories for Canaries fans, we looked back at some of the club's craziest games over the years.

Norwich City 8-0 Sutton United (28th January 1989)

This emphatic 8-0 win over Sutton United in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1989 remains Norwich's biggest ever victory.

Norwich City's biggest ever victories Date Competition Opponent Score 28th January 1989 FA Cup Sutton United (H) 8-0 6th April 2021 Championship Huddersfield Town (H) 7-0 7th November 2009 FA Cup Paulton Rovers (A) 7-0 8th April 2017 Championship Reading (H) 7-1 27th November 1963 League Cup Halifax Town (A) 1-7

The Canaries were in the First Division at the time under the management of Dave Stringer, with a team containing the likes of Bryan Gunn, Ian Culverhouse, Mike Phelan, Robert Fleck, but they faced a potentially tricky test against Conference side Sutton.

Sutton had caused one of the greatest ever FA Cup shocks when they knocked out Coventry City, who had won the competition just two years earlier, in the previous round, but they found Norwich to be much tougher opposition.

Trevor Putney put the Canaries ahead after just 14 minutes, and they then took full control of the game, with Fleck scoring a hat-trick and Malcolm Allen netting four times to seal a comprehensive victory.

Norwich would go on to make it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they were beaten 1-0 by Everton, but the win over Sutton will likely be remembered forever by Canaries supporters.

Norwich City 7-1 Reading (8th April 2017)

Another game that ranks in the list of Norwich's biggest ever wins was this remarkable 7-1 victory over Reading in April 2017.

The Canaries had been relegated from the Premier League the previous season, and were among the favourites for promotion in the Championship, but manager Alex Neil was sacked in March 2017 with the club sitting eighth in the table.

Alan Irvine took charge on an interim basis until the end of the season after Neil's departure, and after a mixed start to life in the role, few would have expected Norwich to get anything against a Reading side flying high in the table.

However, the Canaries dominated the game from the start, with Nelson Oliviera's penalty putting them ahead after just three minutes, and goals from Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin and a double from Alex Pritchard established a five-goal lead after just 35 minutes.

Yann Kermorgant pulled one back for the Royals in the 39th minute, but Norwich responded just two minutes later with Hoolahan netting his second, meaning the club had scored six goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1908.

The second half was a much quieter affair, but Cameron Jerome did add a seventh in the 89th minute to seal an incredible victory.

Norwich ended the 2016-17 season in eighth place, with Daniel Farke being appointed as Neil's permanent replacement in the summer, while Reading were beaten on penalties by Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool (23rd January 2016)

The 2015-16 season is not one that Norwich supporters will not want to remember as they were relegated from the Premier League after just one season, but this 5-4 defeat against Liverpool is one that will live long in the memory.

When Roberto Firmino gave the Reds the lead in the 18th minute, fans could have been forgiven for thinking that it would be a routine victory for Jurgen Klopp's side, but that was certainly not the case.

Goals from Dieumerci Mbokani and Steven Naismith turned the game around for the Canaries before half time, and Wes Hoolahan's penalty extended their lead shortly after the break.

However, Jordan Henderson pulled one back for Liverpool just one minute later, and they then took control of the game, with Firmino's second of the game and James Milner's strike giving them a 4-3 lead.

Sebastien Bassong looked to have salvaged a point when he equalised in the 92nd minute, but in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Adam Lallana scored the winner to ensure the Reds would come away from Carrow Road with all three points.

The goal sparked wild celebrations on the touchline, during which Klopp's glasses were knocked off by Christian Benteke, and he told the BBC: "I have a second pair of glasses but I can't find them. It's really difficult looking for glasses without glasses."

Plymouth Argyle 6-2 Norwich City (23rd September 2023)

It seems like a long time ago now given Norwich's improvement in recent months, but they endured a disastrous afternoon as they were beaten 6-2 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in September.

The newly-promoted Pilgrims had made an excellent start to the season, particularly on their own patch, and an outstanding first half performance saw Argyle lead 4-0 at half time thanks to a double from Morgan Whittaker and goals from Dan Scarr and Finn Azaz.

Whittaker completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute before the Canaries reduced the deficit with two goals from Adam Idah, the second of which came from the penalty spot.

Luke Cundle added another for the Pilgrims in stoppage time as they scored six goals in a Championship game for the first time in 36 years, and Wagner was incredibly disappointed with his side's performance post-match, describing it as a "horrible afternoon".

It would prove to be the start of a tough few months for Norwich, but Wagner deserves huge credit for the progress his side have made since their nightmare afternoon in Devon.

Norwich City 1-7 Colchester United (8th August 2009)

Arguably the club's worst ever defeat, Norwich were beaten 7-1 by Colchester United in League One on the opening day of the 2009-10 season.

The Canaries had been relegated from the Championship the previous season, and they made a shocking start to life in the third tier, with doubles from Kevin Lisbie and Clive Platt and David Fox's strike giving the U's a five-goal lead at half time.

Cody McDonald pulled one back for Norwich in the 72nd minute, but Colchester responded, with David Perkins and Scott Vernon netting to complete a stunning victory.

It proved too much for the Canaries board, and manager Bryan Gunn was sacked, with Paul Lambert, the man who had masterminded Colchester's victory, taking over.

Lambert would prove to be an inspired choice, leading the club to back-to-back promotions and survival in the Premier League over the next three seasons before departing for Aston Villa.