The 2022/23 campaign for Norwich City was one that will be easily forgotten by the club’s supporters.

The Canaries suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, and as always when Norwich are in the Championship, many expected them to go straight back up.

However, that didn’t happen this season, and the Canaries are now preparing for their second season in England’s second division.

Norwich manager David Wagner will be looking to make some quick changes at the club this summer as he eyes another Championship promotion on his CV.

As we wait to see how this summer pans out, we have looked at six famous people who support Norwich City.

Norwich City's top 6 most famous fans

Delia Smith

This is a clear and obvious one, but where else to start than with the current Norwich City owner, Delia Smith.

Smith was a season ticket holder alongside her husband, and she was invited to invest in the club, which had fallen on hard times in recent months.

As well as being the owner of the Canaries, Smith is also known for being a worldwide cook and has released several books during her career.

Stephen Fry

Another big-name celebrity who supports Norwich is actor and comedian Stephen Fry.

The 65-year-old has appeared in many TV roles, such as Blackadder, Sherlock Holmes, and It’s a Sin. The well-known actor grew up in Norfolk and has been regularly seen at Carrow Road when Norwich have been playing.

Ed Balls

Ed Balls was born and brought up in Norfolk until the age of 8, but to this day he still remains an avid fan of the football club.

Balls is a former Labour politician who has featured on programmes like Strictly Come Dancing and is now a TV presenter. Ball is another person who has been seen at Carrow Road in recent seasons.

Simon Thomas

Simon Thomas is better known for his role as a presenter on Sky Sports News, and he now covers the Premier League on Amazon TV.

Thomas is also a big football fan himself and is an avid Norwich fan who has strong links to the club as he has held roles in the club’s supporters trust.

Jake Humphrey

Another famous name that is known for his presenting skills is Jake Humphrey, who was a presenter on BT Sport until the end of this season, when he stepped down from his role.

Humphrey is a big Norwich fan who lets his feelings known about the club either on social media or when he is on television.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass is more known for being a singer and, in most recent times, a TV personality, but she is also a big football fan.

Klass went to school when she was a child in Norwich and has been seen watching games at Carrow Road.