Highlights Norwich City fans eagerly anticipate the release of the new EA FC football game, despite the change in name from FIFA to EA FC 24.

Norwich's top 15 highest-rated players in the game include new signings George Long, Borja Sainz, and Ashley Barnes.

Christian Fassnacht is Norwich's highest-rated player in the game, with a rating of 76 and impressive jumping ability.

Whenever September comes around, football supporters, including Norwich City’s, are looking forward to the release of FIFA or EA FC as it is now known.

The FIFA game has been going for years and years now, and it is a franchise that allows football fans to play with their favourite teams and players in various different ways.

The 2024 edition of this franchise is a unique one, as it is no longer called FIFA, but is now known as EA FC 24, after EA Sports decided to go it alone without FIFA.

But the change in name won’t stop supporters from being excited about the game and, like every other fanbase in the world, Norwich supporters will be keen to play with their club.

As the official release date is now over a week away, here at Football League World, we have looked at Norwich’s top 15 highest rated players on the game and ranked them using EA.com.

Let’s take a look below…

15 Sam McCallum - (70)

Coming in 15th place is Sam McCallum, who has been on the books at Carrow Road since 2020 after joining from Coventry City.

The left-back has struggled to be a regular for the Canaries so far in his career, but he will hope the 2023/24 campaign sees a change in that.

In the new EA FC game, McCallum has a rating of 70, with pace being his best attribute on the game.

14 George Long - (70)

George Long is the first of the new summer signings at Norwich, as he arrived from Millwall.

Long seems to have joined the club as a backup to regular goalkeeper Angus Gunn. But the 29-year-old has plenty of EFL experience under his belt, and for Norwich, he has a rating of 70, with reflexes being his best attribute.

13 Borja Sainz - (71)

Borja Sainz is another new player that Norwich fans will be excited about using in the new EA FC game.

He seems like a player that is going to need time to settle in at Carrow Road, but fans will hope he can have an impact on the new game.

He arrives at the club with a rating of 71, and his best skill set seems to be his pace, for which he is rated at 77.

12 Marcelino Nunez - (71)

Marcelino Nunez is also another Norwich player who is rated 71 overall on the new game.

The 23-year-old joined the club last season, and after having a good first season, he will be hoping to improve more as Norwich look to return to the Premier League.

11 Onel Hernandez - (71)

Onel Hernandez will be someone Norwich fans will be well aware of, as he’s been at the club for five years now.

Therefore, his rating on FIFA may have changed throughout the years, with this season’s edition seeing him have a rating of 71 overall.

EA FC users will be pleased to know that while the winger may be lacking in other areas, he possesses pace that is rated at 86.

10 Ashley Barnes - (71)

Ashley Barnes is another new signing that arrived this summer, and he may be one that most Norwich fans are excited about.

He comes after years of playing for Burnley in the Premier League, and the Canaries faithful will hope his scoring instincts can continue this season.

His overall rating in the EA FC game is 71, and it may not come as a surprise to learn that aggression is the forward’s best attribute.

9 Josh Sargent - (72)

Norwich may be without Josh Sargent on the pitch, but fans of EA FC will be pleased to know that isn’t the case in the new game.

The forward will likely be a player that most players use as their forward, alongside Barnes for Norwich, and his overall rating on the game is 72.

The USA international has a few strong traits, but in the new game, it seems stamina is his best strength.

8 Kenny McLean - (72)

Kenny McLean is arguably one of Norwich’s most important players in real life and in the new EA FC game.

He is their midfield talisman, and should fans be Norwich on the new game, he is likely to be a constant starter.

The Scottish midfielder has been given an overall rating of 72, and he is again a player whose biggest attribute is his stamina.

7 Dimitris Giannoulis - (72)

Dimitris Giannoulis may be a player that Norwich fans are excited about using in the new game, as he seems to have finally settled at Carrow Road.

Between him and McCallum, he is given the better overall rating on the new EA FC game, with Giannoulis rated 72.

The Greek international has sprint speed as his best trait in the game.

6 Jack Stacey - (73)

Ranked fifth as Norwich’s highest-rated player on EA FC is defender Jack Stacey.

The 27-year-old has just arrived from AFC Bournemouth with a point to prove, as he was once a defender who was highly rated.

He has been given 73 as his overall rating on the new EA FC game, with stamina closely followed by jumping as his best attribute on this new game.

5 Grant Hanley - (73)

Defender Grant Hanley is next on the list, and he has also been given a rating of 73, with his best trait being strength.

Hanley has been on the books at Carrow Road for a while now, and with him being the club captain, he is likely going to be a player used by EA FC users.

4 Shane Duffy - (73)

The final player at Norwich to have an overall rating of 73 is experienced defender Shane Duffy.

He joined the club on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer transfer window, and with all his experience at this level and the top flight, he comes in as a big rating for the club.

3 Angus Gunn - (74)

Angus Gunn joined the Canaries in 2021, but until last season, he struggled to be a regular for the club.

He has now claimed that spot, and it won’t be a surprise to know that Gunn is Norwich’s highest-rated goalkeeper at the club.

The 27-year-old has been given an overall rating of 74, with his best attribute being reflexes, which may not come as a surprise.

2 Gabriel Sara - (74)

Norwich’s second-best rating on the new EA FC game is Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara.

Sara performed well in his first season at the club, and in the early parts of this new campaign, he has continued from where he left off.

He will be a player that fans will know that as the seasons go on in the game, he can get better and better.

Starting off, Sara has been given an overall rating of 74, with shot power being his best trait in the game.

1 Christian Fassnacht - (76)

On EA FC 24, Norwich’s highest-rated player will be winger Christian Fassnacht.

The Switzerland international joined the club this summer after a spell with FC Young Boys, during which he played in Europe on several occasions.

Fassnacht has been known to have an eye for goals as well as creating chances, and that is shown by his 76 rating on EA FC 24. The player’s best trait in the game is his jumping, which is rated at an impressive 90.